50 years ago in Expo history: For those who couldn’t wait another day for the fair, plenty of pavilions featured pre-opening parties

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Several Expo ’74 pavilions were finished and ready for preopening parties.

The Bell Telephone Pavilion was holding a housewarming event – sorry, “Pavilion Warming” party – the next day. The Bell people boasted that they had the “first exhibit ready at Expo ’74.”

The Soviet Union was planning a news preview within the next week. Eastman Kodak and Australia also scheduled news previews of their pavilions.

The Ford Pavilion was planning a reception on May 3, a day before the official opening, with company president Lee Iacocca attending.

The General Motors Pavilion was also planning a reception that day, with some G.M. brass on hand.

From 100 years ago: Adolph Lavoy was working on a log boom at McGoldrick Lumber Co. when he slipped and fell into the icy current. J.F. Burdett, 19, was working nearby when he heard the cries of other mill workers.

Burdett raced over to the edge of the platform, dived in fully dressed and pulled Lavoy to safety. He was unconscious but later revived.

“I’d been a goner, sure,” Lavoy said. “I can swim, but I was taken with cramps in the right leg and arm. I had given up all hope when I saw the boy come after me.”

“It wasn’t much of a trick,” said a modest Burdett, “because Lavoy lost consciousness just as I reached him and he didn’t fight me in the water.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1990: Hubble space telescope is placed into orbit by space shuttle Discovery.