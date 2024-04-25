Thirty years ago this week, South Africa — which for nearly a half-century had deprived Black citizens of their basic human rights under a system called apartheid — held its first national elections in which citizens of all races could vote.
The African National Congress won a majority of seats in the country's parliament. This made ANC leader Nelson Mandela, who had spent 27 years as a political prisoner, the country's president.
From Young Lawyer to Activst to Prisoner ... to President
As a young lawyer in Johannesburg, South Africa, Nelson Mandela became a prominent fighter against the country's apartheid policies.
Mandela became a leader in the African National Congress, led protests against apartheid and was repeatedly arrested for his actions. In 1964, he was sentenced to life in prison. He spent 18 years in a tiny cell in Robbin Island Prison, below, and another six in Pollsmoor Prison.
In 1989, F.W. de Klerk was elected leader of the country's National Party and set out to dismantle apartheid. He ended its oppressive rules and freed political prisoners, including Mandela, who then helped write a new national constitution.
The first national election in which Black South Africans could vote was held April 26-29, 1994. While the country's current members of parliament ran for re-election, Mandela's ANC put forth its own candidates. Millions lined up to vote over the four-day election.
The ANC won 62% of the vote. The National Assembly's first official act was to elect Mandela president. He was sworn in on May 10, 1994.
Mandela's deputy, Thabo Mbeki, and previous South African President de Klerk were appointed Mandela's deputy presidents. Mandela would serve only one six-year term before retiring at age 81 in 1999. Mandela died in 2013.