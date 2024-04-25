Cody Johnson brings country riffs back to Spokane Arena

From staff reports

On Friday, April 26, Texas country star Cody Johnson will return to the Arena with his own brand of authentic country music and a couple of star-studded openers.

Johnson has been a key facet of the country scene for nearly two decades, particularly in his home state of Texas where his authentic red-dirt sound found him success. While much modern country music strays from the sounds and themes of the genre just a few decades ago, Johnson has kept a relatively simple and neo-traditional sound with fiddle, acoustic guitar and pedal-steel guitar being common on his records to this day.

Without a label, he released six albums from 2006-16 as an independent artist and still played large venues, such as the massive Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. With each album release he rose up the Billboard charts and eventually signed Warner Music Nashville, with whom he has released his past three albums including 2023’s “Leather,” the album he is touring to promote.

Since signing with Warner, Johnson has seen immense national success and his singles extensive airplay; “On My Way To You,” “Dear Rodeo,” “The Painter” and the massive 2021 country radio hit “Til You Can’t” being a few examples.

The 36-year-old has lived an interesting life that includes stints as a professional bull rider and prison guard to selling out arenas nationwide. Night after night, Johnson, sometimes referred to as “CoJo,” packs venues with an incredibly passionate fan base and renowned stage presence sure to be expected at the Arena.

Joining Johnson is Justin Moore and Drake Milligan.

Moore is established in his own right with a career spanning almost two decades and 10 singles that have sat atop the Billboard country charts.

Milligan is a rising star with an old-school country twang and sound that can be found on his 2022 album “Dallas/Fort Worth” and his latest project, an EP “Jukebox Songs”, released in February. He is known for his time on “America’s Got Talent,” where he placed third in the competition in 2022.