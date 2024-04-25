Express bankruptcy leads to closure of Spokane store

By Jessica Jones-Gorman Staten Island Advance

From staff and wire reports

Popular retailer Express Inc., which filed for bankruptcy on Monday, will soon close 95 locations across 20 states, including its store in Spokane’s NorthTown Mall.

“We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations,” Stewart Glendinning, Express’ CEO, wrote in a statement about the bankruptcy filing. “We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives.”

The Chapter 11 filing will facilitate a sale to WHP Global and mall landlords Simon Property Group and Brookfield Properties, the statement explained. Spokane’s NorthTown Mall, at 4750 N. Division St., was purchased in 2022 by Kohan Retail Investment Group from Brookfield Properties for a reported $49 million.

As for Express, Closing sales have already commenced at the affected stores.