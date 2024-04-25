Funny man ‘Fluffy’, coming to Spokane Arena, gets pretty serious about WWE, wrestling and rivals

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias poses with WWE Champ "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Fluffy, who is a huge WWE fan, will take the Spokane Arena stage on Saturday. (Courtesy)

By Jim Varsallone For The Spokesman-Review

In this action-packed world with tough, physical combatants known as Hulk, Hitman, The Rock, Stone Cold, The Viper and American Nightmare, a man with a name like Fluffy may not be such a good fit.

Unless you’re Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

While many people may know “Fluffy” as an actor and comedian, now touring the country with his stand-up comedy act and making a stop at the Spokane Arena on Saturday, Iglesias is actually a huge World Wrestling Entertainment fan. When the opportunity arose to host “WWE Rivals” on A&E, he jumped, or at least walked briskly, at the chance to be an integral part of this fun and exciting endeavor.

“Growing up, my thing was always Hulk Hogan,” Iglesias said. “It didn’t matter what it was; my mom always knew. If she saw Hulk Hogan on TV, she’s not getting me to do anything. I’m attached to that couch, and that’s where I’m gonna be.”

“WWE Rivals,” a roundtable discussion with WWE superstars (past and present) focusing on top rivalries in the history of WWE, drop-kicked off Season 4 on Sunday on A&E.

“WWE Rivals” is just one program within a block of shows through the “WWE on A&E” banner. “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” and “WWE Biography” are two more series on Sundays on A&E.

“Fluffy” took over as host of “WWE Rivals” in Season 4 from friend, actor, fellow WWE fan and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr.

“I was surprised (to get the job), because I thought Freddie did a really great job,” Iglesias said. “You know, it’s just WWE trying to change things up a little bit. I feel like with Freddie, he was a little more analytical and a lot more involved, close to the fire, close to the flame – where he was involved in the writing and a lot of the process of the show, as far as the actual product.”

Prinze Jr. is also a former WWE creative team writer.

“With me, I’m coming in, still, as an excited fan,” Iglesias said. “I’m coming in there with a fan’s perspective. I’m asking random questions, and my comments are very different from Freddie’s. I’m excited that I get this opportunity, and kudos to Freddie.”

Featured Season 4 rivalries include: Hulk Hogan vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Booker T, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair vs. “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, John Cena vs. Batista and Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock.

WWE Champ “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes), WWE Superstar Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash are on the panel in Season 4.

Iglesias won’t talk just wrestling when he takes the Spokane stage, but it’s not unusual for comedy fans to be WWE fans. Take for example, Iglesias’ former tourmate.

“My friend Alfred Robles, who’s been on tour with me forever, and now he’s out doing his own thing,” Iglesias said, “he’s attended as many WrestleManias as I have. Look for him; he’s starting to blow up.”

Plus, there’s some funny talent in the WWE who could make a successful run on the comedy circuit, if they wanted to.

“I’ve always said The Rock has a wit like no one else,” Iglesias said. “He’s quick on his feet. He’s funny. He understands timing, and he knows how to work an audience, and all those things are very important, if you’re going to be a successful comedian, and I think The Rock could pull it off.

“I don’t think he ever would, and I hope he doesn’t do it, because, you know, he would probably conquer that as well, but if he wanted to, I think he could do stand-up.”

Season 4 of WWE Rivals is 8 p.m. Sundays on A&E. Tickets run from $32-252 for Iglesias’ Saturday show at the Arena.

Jim Varsallone works for the Sports Department at the Miami Herald. He is also a freelance writer, based in South Florida, covering MMA and pro wrestling. To hear more of this audio interview between Varsallone and “Fluffy,” visit youtube.com/watch?v=6imB3KtnOcs. Iglesias discusses hosting “WWE Rivals,” his friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Jr., his WWE fandom, the recent WrestleMania 40 (with 70,000-plus fans each night of two nights in Philadelphia), comedy and more.