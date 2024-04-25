Mariners outlast Rangers for series win in Texas, jumping back into first place

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas – The uppercut fist pump from Luis Castillo has become a trademark celebration after striking a hitter out.

Given his propensity to punch out hitters, Castillo seems to have developed levels of fist pumps based on the intensity of the upper cut and length of the post-punch pose that can vary depending on the moment.

So with his pitch count over the 100-pitch century mark and his internal tank of energy running of fumes, Castillo emptied what was left with a perfectly placed 97-mph fastball on the outside corner of the plate to freeze Evan Carter and end the sixth inning.

Castillo gave an exaggerated fist pump and held it a tick longer than usual. He earned the moment.

For six innings, he battled the Rangers’ potent lineup, working through some early command issues, surviving hard contact and fighting his way to provide his team a much-needed quality start en route to a 4-3 victory.

Castillo pitched six innings, allowing the two runs – both off solo homers – on four total hits with two walks and six strikeouts to improve to 2-4 on the season.

The Mariners jumped to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning. With J.P. Crawford placed on the injured list, Julio Rodriguez returned to the top of the batting order in the lead-off spot. He started off the game with a crisp single to center off Andrew Heaney. Would he be stranded like so many runners the game before?

Nope.

Ty France finally found some of that new-dad strength, sending a fly ball over the wall in right field for his first homer of the season.

The Rangers answered with their first homer off Castillo. Nathaniel Lowe sent a line drive into the bullpen, where his teammates were sitting, to cut the lead in half.

Texas briefly tied the game in fourth inning when Josh Smith pulled a solo homer into the right field seats.

But the Mariners answered in the top of the fifth. Dylan Moore led off the inning with a double and Luis Urias ripped a two-run homer into the left field seats. Urias, who had to be removed from Sunday’s opening game of a doubleheader after being hit on the hand with a fastball, hadn’t played in the series.

Given the lead again, Castillo made sure it held up. He came back with a shutdown 1-2-3 fifth inning and followed it up with another in the sixth inning.