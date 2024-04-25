Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford lands on injured list with an oblique strain

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Mariners will be without their starting shortstop and leadoff hitter for the next few weeks, if not longer.

On Thursday morning before the series finale vs. the Rangers, J.P. Crawford was place on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.

Seattle selected the minor league contract of infielder Leo Rivas to fill Crawford’s spot on the active roster. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Gregory Santos, who started the season on the 15-day injured list, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Crawford felt his oblique “grab” while taking an awkward swing in batting practice prior to Wednesday evening’s game at Globe Life Field. He took one more swing and felt more discomfort and notified trainers. He was scratched from the lineup with Dylan Moore getting the start at shortstop.

The results from an MRI early Thursday morning revealed a mild strain.

“They said it’s a Grade 1 oblique strain,” Crawford said.

He suffered an oblique strain in 2015 in his second year of the minor leagues and missed a month. But he couldn’t remember if it was worse.

“All of them hurt, all of them suck,” he said. “That muscle involves in anything you do, even walking or coughing or sneezing. It’s really sore.”

Basic internet research puts the recovery time from a Grade 1 oblique strain — the lowest on three levels of severity — at four weeks.

Manager Scott Servais wasn’t putting a date on Crawford’s return.

“I do not have a timeline for J.P.,” Servais said. “We’ll evaluate it as he goes along and hopefully get him back as soon as possible.”

Crawford was visibly upset about the injury. He loathes missing games.

“It’s really frustrating, especially because each year you find new ways to take care of your body,” he said. “And this year, my preparation has been at its best, being ready to play every day. And to just have a nagging injury like this and just having it come from just taking BP, it sucks.”

Per Servais, Moore will get the majority of the playing time at shortstop with Rivas serving as a utility infielder and backup.

Rivas, 26, had played in 12 games with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a .308/.422/.462 slash line with two doubles, two homers, 11 RBI, five stolen bases and 11 walks.

He was signed by the Angels as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela in 2014. The general manager of the Angels at that time was Jerry Dipoto and Servais was the director of player development.

“I’ve known him since he was a teenager,” Servais said. “It’s more defense before offense with Leo. He can fill in anywhere. He knows how to play baseball. He’s always had a good feel for the game. He can catch the ball.”