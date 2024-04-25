Spokane police seek alleged South Hill robber

Spokane police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who is alleged to have robbed a South Hill store last week.

Officers responded at 9:35 p.m. April 19 to the 3000 block of East 29th Avenue , according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Store employees told police a man entered the store and demanded money. The suspect had his hand in his pocket, holding something black, implying it was a gun.

An employee handed an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who then left the business. Officers were unable to locate the man.

The suspect, who is wanted for suspicion of first-degree robbery, is described as a white man in his mid-40s. He had what appeared to be a pepper-colored goatee, a black or dark blue beanie, gray buttoned shirt, dark unzipped jacket and dark shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2024-20073940.