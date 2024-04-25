Spokane Velocity open League One Cup play against Central Valley Fuego on Saturday

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

After a strong start to the season and an impressive showing in the U.S. Open Cup, the Spokane Velocity will kick off the newly implemented in-season cup this weekend.

The Velocity (3-1-2) will welcome the Central Valley Fuego (1-0-4) to the ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the first group stage game of the new World Cup-style competition.

The Fuego, coming off a last-place finish in League One in 2023, are looking to rebound from another tough start to the season.

Velocity coach Leigh Veidman said his club will not underestimate Central Valley, which is in its first season under former United States men’s national team player Jermaine Jones.

“Statistically, they are one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the league,” Veidman said. “… They are not a team (to) look past so we have to be ready.”

Despite only recording one win in league play and conceding the most goals , Central Valley ranks third in shots attempted and fourth in goals scored.

Spokane will play in-season cup matches throughout the year, starting with a group stage before heading to a knockout round that puts an emphasis on goals scored. Spokane, Central Valley, the Northern Colorado Hailstorm and the Union Omaha are all part of the West Group.

Spokane has exceeded most expectations just nine games into its inaugural season. The Velocity sit in second in League One with 10 points, only trailing the Greenville Triumph with 13.

The Velocity rank among the top in league play in shots, goals and passing accuracy. Goalkeeper Carlos Merancio has also recorded two clean sheets.

Earlier this month, after recording two wins in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open Cup, Spokane faced its toughest opponent of the season in the Las Vegas Lights, who play in the higher-division USL Championship League.

A goal from Spokane midfielder Andre Lewis from over 30 yards out in the 96th minute sent the game into extra time, where the Velocity lost, knocking them out of the single-elimination tournament.

“From a football perspective, we went toe-to-toe with one of the most in-form teams in the USL Championship at the moment,” Veidman said. “From a team development perspective, we showed great character to get back into the game late.

“But once we went a man down, we showed a real togetherness to fight (until) the end.”

Saturday’s match will kick off at 3 p.m. and can be streamed on SWX and ESPN+.