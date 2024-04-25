Trump infers campus protests worse than Charlottesville rally where white supremacist killed protestor

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump has downplayed the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed by right-wing extremists.

Trump said the violent Unite the Right rally was “a peanut” compared to the pro-Palestinian protests sweeping college campuses since Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation for the Oct. 7 terror attack carried out by Hamas.

“Charlottesville is like a ‘peanut’ compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our country, right now,” Trump wrote on his social media platform late Wednesday.

Trump confusingly added that he blames President Biden for stoking anger against both the Israelis and Palestinians.

“He sends the wrong message every single time,” Trump said. “The fact is that (Biden) hates Israel and Hates the Jewish people. The problem is that he hates the Palestinians even more, and he just doesn’t know what to do.”

Trump and Republicans are seeking to make political hay out of the still-spreading demonstrations rocking Columbia University and other campuses across the country.

The protests have divided Democrats, with young voters especially disagreeing with Biden’s strong support for Israel.

Polls say Biden is seriously underperforming in polls of younger voters, which have traditionally been a strongly Democratic-leaning demographic.

Trump may be risking political damage to himself by downplaying the Charlottesville rally, in which thousands of white nationalists and other Trump-aligned right-wing radicals marched through the Virginia college town and clashed with liberal counter-demonstrators.

One of the demonstrators was killed when a right-wing extremist struck her with his car.

Trump sparked widespread criticism when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville clashes.