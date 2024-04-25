Washington ranked as eighth-most dangerous state, according to FBI crime report

By Rosemary Montalvo Tacoma News Tribune

TACOMA – As crime rates across the country seem to be decreasing, crime rates in the state of Washington have only increased, according to a Federal Bureau of Investigation crime data report.

According to the FBI crime report, between 2020 and 2022, the rate of violent crime in the U.S. decreased from 398.5 incidents per 100,000 people to 380.7 incidents per 100,000 people, while the rate of violent crime in Washington has increased from 293.7 incidents to 375.6 incidents, an 81.9 rate increase.

A new study conducted by the Simmrin Law Group analyzed crime data from the FBI and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) and evaluated ten specific crime categories in order to find the 10 safest states and the 10 most dangerous states in the country. The study found that Washington was among the most dangerous states in America.

How dangerous is Washington?

Although the Evergreen State is known for its picturesque natural beauty and for being a booming tech hub, the rise in crime hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The study found that Washington is the eighth-most dangerous state in the country.

The study examined the frequency of various types of offenses, including assault offenses, homicide, kidnapping/abduction, sex offenses, burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/vandalism, extortion/blackmail, larceny/theft, motor vehicle theft and robbery.

Of those offenses, Washington has the highest larceny and theft rate compared to other states. According to the study, the state has a larceny/theft rate of 2133.6 per 100,000 residents. There were 179,545 larceny-theft incidents and 179,545 offenses reported in the state in 2022, according to the FBI crime report.

Washington also has a high kidnapping and abduction rate with a 16.3 incidents per 100,000 residents, according to the study. In 2022, there were 1,327 kidnapping/abduction incidents and 1,454 offenses reported in Washington, according to the FBI crime report.

Top 5 safest and most dangerous states

According to the study, the following states ranked the safest in the country:

1. New Jersey

2. Vermont

3. Maine

4. Idaho

5. West Virginia

The following states ranked the most dangerous states in the country:

1. New Mexico

2. Colorado

3. Pennsylvania

4. Nevada

5. Tennessee