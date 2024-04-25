‘We got the confidence back’: Gonzaga baseball surges atop WCC, after struggling in nonconference play

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga’s baseball team occupies the top spot in the West Coast Conference standings. The surging Bulldogs have won 10 of their past 12 games.

A month ago, few would have predicted that the Zags would be in this position.

Gonzaga started its season 3-14 after trudging through a demanding nonconference schedule that included ranked opponents in UCLA and Vanderbilt, and other solid programs like Wichita State and Minnesota.

It took some time for the new-look Zags – who overhauled much of their roster this offseason – to find their footing.

“We had a lot of new guys and it took awhile for them to get comfortable,” longtime Gonzaga coach Mark Machtolf said this week. “We played a really good schedule and they weren’t quite comfortable. We lost a few games and got in a little bit of a rut. But we got some wins under our belt and they got some experience, and we got the confidence back a little bit.”

The Zags (17-20, 12-3 WCC) turned a corner late last month, and they’ve been consistent since conference play began. Gonzaga will face a difficult test this weekend – a three-game series on the road against fellow WCC contender San Diego (27-12, 11-4). The opener will start at 6 p.m. Friday.

Machtolf said the midseason turnaround has been a “pleasant surprise,” but he had a feeling the Bulldogs were better than their record indicated.

“I thought this group was capable all along,” he said. “We had glimpses, even when we weren’t winning games. I was optimistic about it.”

Gonzaga made slight adjustments in its preparation but mostly stayed the course and continued to “have confidence and trust in our plan and process,” Machtolf said.

Although the wins were hard to come by earlier this season, the Zags gained valuable experience from their stacked nonconference slate and carved out an identity as a “resilient, tough group” that “doesn’t get discouraged,” Machtolf noted.

“That’s the challenge (with a difficult nonconference schedule),” Machtolf added. “If that preseason goes well, you take it and run with it. If it doesn’t go well, then you have to have the quality makeup of players who can handle the disappointment and battle through it, and if they can do that, it can end up helping them. … If you handle it properly, it can help you win your conference, because you’re playing good teams and getting that experience.”

Gonzaga welcomed 25 newcomers during the offseason, including 14 transfers. Several first-year Bulldogs seem to be hitting stride as the team has developed.

True freshman infielder Payton Knowles, a Gig Harbor, Washington, native, is solidifying himself as a steady presence in the lineup. He leads the team with a .350 batting average, and has hit 7 for 17 over the past four games.

“Any time you have a freshman leading the team in hitting, that’s not something you expect, so that’s been a boost for us,” Machtolf said.

Junior infielder Josh Hankins, a transfer from Coppin State, is 6 for 11 over the past three games. Senior outfielder Jordan Hamberg (.254 average), another Coppin State transfer, “continues to improve, too,” Machtolf said.

Sophomore infielder Hudson Shupe, a Seattle University transfer, is 7 for 15 over the past three games and batting .322 on the season. Junior outfielder Vincent Temesvary, a Cal State-Dominguez Hills transfer, has 22 RBIs to lead a balanced lineup that includes six players with 15 or more RBIs.

“In this day and age, you’re always going to have attrition,” Machtolf said. “This year was maybe a little more extensive than normal, but I’ve been really proud of the guys we brought in.”

One of the team’s top returners, junior first baseman Tommy Eisenstat, found his groove recently. He’s hitting 21 for 50 this month and .307 on the year.

“That’s how it’s been – a different guy every day,” Machtolf said. “Our numbers aren’t going to wow anybody. That comes from the schedule and the pitching we saw early. But it’s been a group effort.”

On the mound, the Zags’ efficiency and consistency are improving as standouts have emerged. Sophomore Justin Feld, a Tacoma CC transfer, “has been really steady,” Machtolf said. The righty owns a 3-1 record and a 3.00 ERA, and has had four straight quality starts.

The Zags’ other top starter, junior lefty Liam Paddack, is 3-4 with a 4.91 ERA and 61 strikeouts against 38 walks. The Coeur d’Alene product has allowed four runs while striking out 22 over his past 16⅔ innings.

Freshman southpaw Miles Gosztola, out of Seattle, has settled into a starting role. He’s 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA.

The Zags have identified a few reliable arms in the bullpen, too – most notably Payton Graham and Michael Cunneely. Graham (5.40 ERA), a second-year Zag, has allowed one run over his past 10⅓ innings. Cunneely, a Gonzaga Prep grad who spent last year at Community Colleges of Spokane, has surrendered two runs and fanned 11 batters over his past 10⅔ innings.

It took awhile, but the new-look Bulldogs jelled and found leaders, going from WCC afterthoughts to surprise title contenders. With 12 games left to play, Gonzaga looks to sustain its trajectory and keep trending upward.