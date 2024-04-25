Wet weather coming to region after dry April thus far

A dry month is expected to get wetter in the Inland Northwest.

On-and-off rain with accumulations of 0.05 to 0.1 inches are forecast through Saturday at the Spokane International Airport, said Miranda Cote, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Spokane.

The weather service is calling for another chance of rain early next week.

Cote said to expect sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph this weekend and Monday in the Spokane area.

The rain will be a welcome relief for some people and, certainly, vegetation.

The last trace of precipitation was Sunday, and the last measurable rain was April 18, when 0.03 inches fell at the airport, Cote said.

As of late Thursday afternoon, just over half an inch of precipitation had fallen this month in Spokane, below the normal of 1.08 inches at this point in April. The normal precipitation amount for April is 1.25 inches, Cote said.

The region needs three-quarters of an inch by Tuesday to reach that normal mark. Cote said there’s about a 3% chance of that happening.

Cote said thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons in the mountains of northeastern Washington and North Idaho. Thunderstorms can potentially bring heavy downpours and pooling of water on roadways, but the odds of widespread flooding are low, Cote said.

High temperatures are expected to be around 60 degrees with lows around 40 Friday through Sunday in the Spokane area, according to the weather service.