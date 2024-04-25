Worship musician Michael W. Smith to bring Grammy-award winning music to the Fox

From staff reports

On Monday, April 29, Michael W. Smith will bring his discography of countless Christian and worship classics to the Fox Theater.

Smith will arrive in Spokane on the final stop of his spring “Forever” tour that has taken the contemporary artist across the United States in recent months.

Smith is one of the most critically acclaimed Christian contemporary artists within the modern history of the genre with three Grammys, an American Music Award and 45 Dove Awards to his name. He was also inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2008.

Smith’s biggest project to date is “Worship,” his double platinum album released in 2001 and featuring hits like “Awesome God,” “Open The Eyes Of My Heart,” and “Above All.” Smith re-recorded the album in 2021 in honor of its 20th anniversary.

His latest release is a March EP titled “Worthy is the Lamb” featuring five live songs, but Smith also has decades of music to design a playlist for his upcoming performance. Since 1983, he has released 16 studio albums, six live albums and multiple EPs, 14 of which have gone gold and another five certified platinum. Overall, he has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and has over 36 No. 1 songs.

The 66-year-old from West Virginia is also known for his humanitarian efforts, including raising money to fight AIDS and as a spokesperson of Compassion International.