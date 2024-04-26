All four victims in north Spokane house fire are now dead, family says

Two children have now died after the north Spokane house fire that also killed their parents, family members said Friday.

Arielle Desislets, 33, died Sunday evening, according to a family member. Her kids, ages 2 and 7, were transported to the hospital in critical condition when they were pulled from the burning house last week. The 7-year-old was on life support, an email sent by his school principal at Holmes Elementary said.

The father, Robert Desislets, 38, died on the scene. The family of the fire victims started a fund to pay for funeral expenses through gofundme.com, and it’s raised more than $17,000. The page indicates some of the family have relatives in Georgia who also are planning on having their own funeral service.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call about a porch on fire at 4:10 a.m. Saturday. They removed the family from the second floor of the burning house at 1717 N. Howard St. and began CPR.

The fire started at the front of the porch, engulfed the nearby garage and quickly spread upstairs.

No functional smoke alarms were found in the home. An investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by an extension cord used in place of permanent wiring, Spokane Fire said on Monday.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house was built in 1905 and sits directly across the street from North Central High School. The Desisletses purchased the home in 2020.