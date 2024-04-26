‘American Idol’ country star Scotty McCreery to play Coeur d’Alene Resort Hotel

By From staff reports

People may know Scotty McCreery from winning the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 at age 17. Soon after beating out his reality TV competitors, his debut album “Clear as Day” went to the very top of the Billboard charts to begin an illustrious career. McCreery also made history as the youngest male artist of any genre and first country artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Years removed from that time, McCreery’s work as a country musician still stands on its own. The now 30-year-old will bring his talents to the Inland Northwest via the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel on Thursday, May 2.

Over the course of his career, McCreery has released four albums with a fifth by the name of “Rise & Fall” to be released on May 10. He has a handful of No. 1 singles and RIAA certifications to his name including (but not limited to) the gold -certified and recent radio hit “Damn Strait,” the platinum “This is It,” and the double platinum “Five More Minutes.” Overall, he has sold over 4 million album copies .

McCreery recently received one of country music’s highest honors: being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by his ultimate childhood hero Josh Turner on April 20.

It doesn’t stop there for the 30-year-old North Carolina man. McCreery also has multiple American Country Awards to his name, a book by the name of “Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Towards the Dream,” sang the National Anthem at a 2011 World Series baseball game, performed during the Walt Disney World Christmas Day Parade, has appeared on Family Feud, and is well known for his philanthropy efforts.

While McCreery has toured the U.S. a few times over, it won’t stop him from adding another show to his extensive resume in Coeur d’Alene.