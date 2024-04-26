It started with a movie about bazillionaire Tony Stark, who creates a suit made of iron in order to extricate himself from a terrorist organization. Once he safely returns home, Stark refines his invention and becomes a celebrity superhero.

The first “Iron Man” movie was released in 2008. It was followed by two more, plus movies about other Marvel Comics characters: “The Incredible Hulk,” “Thor,” “Captain America,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Ant-Man,” “Doctor Strange”...

By 2015, the folks at Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios were teaming up their characters, much like they are in the comic books: “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

And by 2019, the storyline that connected first 23 or so Marvel movies was brought to an end when Stark and his colleagues faced down an otherworldly villain who used a gauntlet powered by mystical gemstones to — snap! — erase half the population of the universe.

That saga was told in two parts: the 2018 film “Avengers: Infinity War” and its 2019 follow, “Avengers: Endgame,” which opened April 26, 2019.