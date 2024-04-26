Medical examiner’s office identifies man found dead in downtown Spokane after months-long effort

A man found dead in February in downtown Spokane has been identified.

Cody Croy, 38, died from a fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. It ruled the death an accident.

The office asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify the man who bystanders found dead Feb. 26 at West Boone Avenue and North Normandie Street. He had been dead between 12 and 24 hours, according to a news release from the office.

Spokane police responded to the scene but did not find any signs of foul play.

The office thanked the public for the tips called in.