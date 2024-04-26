Prep roundup: Cole Startin drives in three for Mead baseball; Ridgeline softball’s Maggie Corvo knocks in six in win

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page here.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 4, University 1: Hunter Derr went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and the Bullpups (16-4, 14-3) beat the visiting Titans (10-10, 9-8).

Mead 18, Ferris 7: Cole Startin went 2 for 2 with a run, double and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (14-6, 12-5) beat the Saxons (2-17, 2-15). Xavier Hattenburg and AJ Russo knocked in two apiece.

Lewis and Clark 7, Ridgeline 4: Landen Keberke went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Tigers (7-12, 6-11) beat the visiting Falcons (13-7, 13-4). Jaxon Pincock added three hits and two RBIs for LC.

Cheney 14, North Central 4: Miles Hoover and Brayden Martin knocked in three runs apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (7-12, 6-11) topped the Wolfpack (2-17, 1-16). Carter McPherson had two hits, four runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 19, Central Valley 1: Brayton Ayers and Braeden Parker combined on a one-hitter and the visiting Wildcats (16-4, 14-3) beat the Bears (8-10, 8-9).

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

University 14, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Kaidyn Howard and Ava Thompson combined on a five inning no-hitter and the visiting Titans (17-0, 15-0) beat the Bullpups (2-16, 2-13). Howard went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs while Ashlyn Carver and Haley Walker both went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Mt. Spokane 17, Lewis and Clark 1 (6): Addi Jay and Cassie Jay both hit home runs and the Wildcats (15-2, 14-1) beat the visiting Tigers (3-11, 3-11). Kayden Bradeen and Peyton Bischoff combined on a six-inning one-hitter for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 8, Mead 7: Adrian George went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (10-7, 10-5) edged the Panthers (11-6, 10-5). Mia Ashcroft had two hits, three runs and two RBIs for Cheney. Bella Brischle knocked in three for Mead.

Ridgeline 32, North Central 8: Leadoff hitter Maggie Carvo went 2 for 2 with three walks, three runs, a triple and six RBIs and the visiting Falcons (8-8, 8-7) beat the Wolfpack (0-15, 0-15). Quincy Coder went 2 for 2 with three runs and four RBIs for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 13, Ferris 12: Sofia Morales went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs and the visiting Bears (6-11, 6-9) edged the Saxons (7-10, 6-9). Kaelin Knott-Harmer went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for CV. Mary Johnson had two hits and three RBIs for Ferris.

NEA

Medical Lake 14, Newport 5: Isabel Berry had four hits, five runs and two stolen bases and the Cardinals (8-9, 4-7) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-13, 0-9). Layla Armes went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Madi Sabatino knocked in three for Medical Lake.

Lakeside 16, Deer Park 6: Trista Peterson went 2 for 4 with two home runs, three runs and four RBIs and the visiting Eagles (7-8, 5-5) beat the Stags (7-10, 2-7). Katie Strum and Aleya Strum knocked in a pair for Lakeside.

Freeman 2, Riverside 1: Isabel Silva had a two-run single in the third inning and the visiting Scotties (12-3, 8-1) edged the Rams (12-5, 8-3). Kaylee Ripke struck out 12 in a complete game for Freeman. Emma Oergel homered for Riverside.

Boys soccer

Gonzaga Prep 1, Cheney 0 (SO): James Wolter scored the clincher in a shootout and the Bullpups (6-8, 4-5) edged the Blackhawks (6-10, 2-7). G-Prep goalie Sparrow Richards made six saves in regulation; Cheney’s Jackson Reagan made five.

Lewis and Clark 7, North Central 0: Hank Bishopp scored two goals and assisted on two others, and the Tigers (11-3-1, 6-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-11, 0-9)

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 0: Andre Chaker scored a goal and had an assist and the visiting Falcons (11-3, 8-1) beat the Saxons (6-7, 4-5).

Mead 5, University 0: Rocky Wells scored two goals and assisted on two others, and the visiting Panthers (9-5-1, 6-3) beat the Titans (3-12, 1-8).

Mt. Spokane 2, Central Valley 0: The Wildcats (11-1-1, 8-1) beat the visiting Bears (5-6-1, 5-4). Details were unavailable.