Pullman eyes new fire, police stations

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The city of Pullman is planning to build a new fire station and police station in the coming years.

More information about the projects was revealed in the city’s Capital Improvement Program draft for 2025-30, released early this month.

RJ Lott, Pullman director of community development, said the Capital Improvement Program is reviewed and updated annually. It’s been an ongoing process for decades, he said, used to outline multiple city projects and improvements. He added it allows residents to see where their taxpayer dollars are going.

The program anticipates the fire station to cost $10.2 million, which was increased by $1 million compared to 2023’s estimate. Construction is slated to begin in 2028. The document states WSU would share costs of building the facility.

Lott said the fire station was brought to Pullman voters’ attention in 2018 when constituents approved a $10.5 million bond and property tax increase. It included $500,000 designated to buy land near Washington State University for the venture, which is still being decided.

The proposed police station is projected to cost $9.9 million, which has risen about $500,000 from last year’s approximation, according to the documents.

The police station was originally planned to be constructed in 2023, according to documents from 2021. The project was delayed to 2028 in its 2022 program, and moved to 2027 this year.

The document states the station may require a voter-approved bond.

The program includes many other projects, like upgraded utilities and technology in city buildings, street repairs and more. Officials will review the program over the next few months before the Pullman City Council takes final action before the July 1 deadline.

It will then be sent to the state of Washington for further approval.

Citizens will have multiple opportunities to comment on the program, including a committee meeting at 2 p.m. May 8, a planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. May 22 and city council meetings at 7 p.m. June 11 and 25. All meetings are held at the council chambers in City Hall.

