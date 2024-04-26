Sandpoint man sentenced to 25 to life for murder of his 80-year-old father

A Bonner County judge sentenced a Sandpoint man to 25 years to life in prison last week for the murder of his father.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Evan Owens killed his father, John Owens, at his home in 2023. After he was detained by police he told officers, “That’s not my dad and I killed him.”

The 80-year-old was found dead in his upstairs bedroom in a pool of blood after his family could not reach him.

Family members were concerned after receiving a call from John Owens stating his son was getting moody, city officials said.

John Owens told his family he did not feel safe at home and was going to stay at a hotel for the weekend.

Family members were unable to reach John or Evan Owens by phone following the initial call, court documents said.

Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall said the homicide was “particularly brutal” and a “cowardly act” upon a man who had given everything to his son.

“John Owens was a wonderful man, still practicing medicine well into his golden years,” he said, adding that he was beloved by his daughters.