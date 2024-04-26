Seahawks fill need at guard in third round with UConn’s Christian Haynes

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – After attacking the defensive line with their first pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, the Seahawks turned to the other side of the ball Friday, taking guard Christian Haynes of UConn with the 81st overall pick in the third round.

They selected defensive tackle Byron Murphy II of Texas in the first round Thursday at 16 overall.

The pick of Haynes helps fill what was one of the team’s most obvious needs heading into the draft after the Seahawks did not bring back either of last year’s opening-day starting guards – left guard Damien Lewis and right guard Phil Haynes.

Earlier this month, Seattle signed veteran free agent Laken Tomlinson to a one-year deal and he leads the depth chart at left guard while Seattle also returns second-year player Anthony Bradford, who started 10 games last year at right guard.

But the Seahawks entered the draft with only two other players on the roster listed as guards – McClendon Curtis and Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Christian Haynes, listed at 6-foot-2, 313 pounds, adds not only depth to that spot but also is likely to compete with Bradford for the starting spot on the right side, which was his sole position at UConn.

Haynes, who started 49 straight games at UConn, played every snap of the last three seasons right guard, including 802 last season.

Haynes, though, said he can play on the left side if that’s what Seattle needs.

“I can play anything they need me to play,” he said during a conference call with Seattle media shortly after his selection was announced. “I’m going to go out there and dominate, regardless.”

Pro Football Focus had Haynes rated 60th on its big board and the first of any player considered primarily a guard.

In its scouting report, PFF wrote of Haynes: “Haynes was a four-year starting right guard at UConn. He has the ideal build for an interior offensive lineman: shorter in height for leverage but higher in weight with long arms. His weight is also distributed well, especially in the lower half, which allows him to anchor bull rushes and throw down lighter defenders.

“He has a good first step off the line of scrimmage, and that makes for some impactful blocks as a puller and a zone blocker. His overall athleticism is good, but he can get off balance when in space. He isn’t as much of a people-mover in a man- or gap-blocking scheme. He also doesn’t sit as low as he should in pass protection.”

Via PFF, Haynes gave up just three sacks the last three seasons in 1,294 pass block snaps.

So how would Haynes describe himself? “Somebody that is smart and nasty at the same time,” he said.

The Seahawks would describe him as worth the wait, having had to sit on the sidelines from pick 16 to 81 before taking Haynes, having sent their second-round pick to the Giants last October as part of the Leonard Williams trade.

The Seahawks were thought to have explored options to try to add move up but ended up sticking at 81.

They have five more picks as the draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven – 102, 118, 179, 192 and 235.

Haynes, a native of Bowie, Maryland, will receive a slotted four-year contract worth up to $5.8 million that includes a $1.04 million signing bonus and carries a cap hit of $1.055 in 2024.

Haynes was coached at UConn by Jim Mora, who was the Seahawks head coach in 2009 and a former player at the University of Washington. Haynes spent six years there, initially enrolling in 2018 when he played in two games before redshirting. He became a full-time starter in 2019.

Haynes, who watched the draft in Bowie with friends and family, said he had some significant contact with the Seahawks during the draft process, including a recent Zoom call with new offensive line coach Scott Huff.

“We had a great conversation,” Haynes recalled. “I knew I was on their board and I’m just happy they gave me the call.”

Haynes, in fact, said he considered himself something of a Seahawks can as a kid, recalling the Super Bowl win following the 2013 season, and also said “I’m a big Geno (Smith) fan as well.” Haynes said he first became a fan of Smith from watching his games in college at West Virginia and has followed him since.

Haynes received his undergrad degree at UConn in human development and family sciences and also earned a master’s in sports management.