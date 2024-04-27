Man dead, woman injured in Chattaroy fire

A man died, and his wife was in critical condition after an early Saturday morning house fire north of Chattaroy.

Spokane County Fire District 4 Capt. David LaChapelle said firefighters were called shortly before 3 a.m. to a two-story home on North River Estates Drive that was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to the home.

The woman was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and was in critical condition Saturday, LaChapelle said. The couple were elderly.

LaChapelle said a neighbor called 911 after she reported being awoken by her dogs barking and then hearing and seeing the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. LaChapelle said investigators did not find anything suspicious.

Most of the home was destroyed, but one bedroom that was not destroyed had no smoke alarms, he said.

LaChapelle reminded residents to install working smoke alarms, which provide an early warning to a fire and an opportunity to escape.