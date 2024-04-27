UW Huskies tie modern-era record with 10 players taken in NFL draft; Gonzaga Prep standout Devin Culp among those picked

By Percy Allen Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The record-setting Washington Huskies football team that won more games (14) last season than any other UW team made history again this weekend.

Since the formation of the Pac-12 in 2011, no school had more players selected in the NFL draft than Washington, which had 10 taken – tying its modern-era school record in 1998.

Michigan, which beat the Huskies 34-13 in the College Football Playoff championship game, scored another victory against UW and led all schools with 13 players drafted.

“It’s a testament to just a remarkable season by the Huskies,” Fox Sports NFL draft analyst Rob Rang said. “They are an incredibly gifted program. This year’s class really fit the NFL level, which is one of the reasons why we saw so many Husky coaches who are now in the league. And those that aren’t in the league, they went to Alabama.”

In a shocker, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was the first Husky taken and came off the board earlier than expected when the Atlanta Falcons used their No. 8 pick in the first round on the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Receiver Rome Odunze, who was a projected top-10 pick, was selected at No. 9 by the Chicago Bears. The first day of the draft ended Friday night for the Huskies when the Pittsburgh Steelers nabbed offensive tackle Troy Fautanu at No. 20 overall.

The second day saw four Huskies going to the pros, starting with second-round picks Ja’Lynn Polk, who went to the New England Patriots at No. 37, and Roger Rosengarten, going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 62.

Washington also produced a pair of third-round picks in edge rusher Bralen Trice, who joined Penix in Atlanta at No. 74, and Jalen McMillan being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 92.

On the final day, the Buffalo Bills selected UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio in the fifth round (160th overall) and safety Dominique Hampton was taken with the next pick at No. 161 by the Washington Commanders.

And finally, tight end Devin Culp, a standout out Gonzaga Prep , was the last Husky taken when Tampa Bay selected him in the seventh round (246th).

In 1998, the Huskies sent 10 players in the draft, including receiver Jerome Pathon, safety Tony Parrish, tight end Cameron Cleeland, center Olin Kreutz, running back Rashaan Shehee, tight end Jeremy Brigham, linebacker Jerry Jensen, guard Benji Olson, receiver Fred Coleman and linebacker Jason Chorak.

It should be noted, Washington had 12 players drafted in 1992, highlighted by defensive tackle Steve Emtman who went No. 1 overall, when there were 12 rounds in the NFL draft.

“When I go back, look back at some of the great draft classes at University of Washington, to me this year’s class is as good as I’ve ever seen,” Rang said. “To me, it just reflects not only the high-end talent, but the depth of the Huskies this year.”

Three of the 13 UW players who participated at the NFL combine were not drafted, including edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, tight end Jack Westover (who signed with the Seahawks) and running back Dillon Johnson (who is signing with the Titans, according to the NFL Network).

Also available as unrestricted free agents are former Huskies Tuli Letuligasenoa, Ulumoo Ale and Ralen Goforth.

“Honestly, I was expecting more (Huskies) to be drafted,” Rang said. “Still, it’s really exciting for the Huskies to see so many of the offensive players go and I still think that some of the guys that slipped through the cracks like a Jack Westover, for example, I do think that once they get into NFL camp, then they’re going to end up surprising some people”