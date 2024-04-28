50 years ago in Expo history: A Squamish tribal member and expert on longhouses was working on two for the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Moses Antone, 70, a member of the Squamish Tribe in British Columbia, was busy putting the finishing touches on two longhouses on the Expo ’74 grounds.

Antone was one of the few remaining authorities on the design and construction of authentic longhouses.

“Not only did the North Vancouver man design the structures and come to Spokane to direct their construction, but he and his children and grandchildren also cut the logs, split the shakes, and aided in the construction work,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

He and his family fashioned most of the timbers on the Squamish reservation. Then the lumber was shipped by truck to Spokane. Spokane Tribe members helped with the on-site construction.

From 100 years ago: Francis Renault, female impersonator, put on a “brilliant” performance as the headlining vaudeville act at the Pantages Theater.

“Renault not only wears gorgeous outfits, but he has cultivated a surprisingly realistic soprano voice,” The Spokesman-Review reported. “He cares nothing about spoiling the illusion and tears off his wig after each selection and relaxes into natural man’s voice and walk for comedy purposes. He is a female impersonator who admits it and pretends to be nothing else.”

