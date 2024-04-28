Seahawks draft review: Experts give GM John Schneider passing grades

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Seahawks fans don’t need reminding how off-base an initial assessment of an NFL draft class can be.

When it comes to the early reviews of the Seahawks’ 2024 draft haul, fans will be left hoping that some are right and some are wrong.

While this class got its share of positive reviews, there were also some dissenting voices. Some wondered if the Seahawks did enough to address their perceived needs, others noted the lack of a second-round pick and the Seahawks ultimately drafting just twice in the first 118 picks.

But hey, it’s always good to have a reason to carry the proverbial chip on the shoulder, right?

Here’s a sampling of what is being said by draft experts.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Grade: B-.

Comment: “Seattle GM John Schneider passed on (Troy) Fautanu and selected top-ranked defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (16) instead, trying to shore up a run defense that ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (138.4) and 32nd in rushing first downs allowed (143). Murphy also can penetrate as an interior pass rusher. I would have had a bigger problem with the choice if Schneider hadn’t landed my third-ranked guard in Round 3, as Christian Haynes (81) could be an instant starter. These are two solid picks for the Seahawks. Tight end AJ Barner (121) wasn’t much of a pass catcher in college, but he’s a good blocker. The Seahawks took not one but two cornerbacks from Auburn on Day 3 in Nehemiah Pritchett (136) and D.J. James (192). I actually had James rated higher.”

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Grade: B.

Comment: “Seattle focused primarily on the trenches in the first draft of the John Schneider/Mike Macdonald era. That strategy started with the selection of defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, an instant impact interior defender who plays with first-step quickness and immense strength to collapse the pocket. The Seahawks lacked a second-round pick (used to trade for Leonard Williams last season), but got great value in the third round with offensive guard Christian Haynes, a plug-and-play starter at a position of need. Seattle added a rangy linebacker in Tyrice Knight, a strong blocking tight end in AJ Barner, and a pair of potential depth linemen in Sataoa Laumea and Michael Jerrell on Day 3. Plus they grabbed two former teammates at Auburn who could compete for snaps in cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James. All in all, an unsexy but solid weekend for the Seahawks.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: A.

Comment: “Murphy was always the pick for Seattle if available at No. 16 because of his ability to pressure quarterbacks and play the run. Haynes will start as a rookie for the Seahawks due to his athleticism and toughness. Re-upping defensive lineman Leonard Williams paid off the second-round investment in that trade with the Giants.

“Knight is the strong tackler the Seahawks needed in the middle of their defense, though others like Jeremiah Trotter Jr. were available. Barner is a reliable receiver and blocker who can replace Will Dissly. Pritchett should have been picked much earlier. Laumea played well at tackle but projects as a power blocker at guard. No edge rushers were selected, so I suspect a couple top undrafted free agents will be signed.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Grade: B-, 22nd overall.

Comment: “Murphy and Haynes were a great start to the draft for both interior line needs, but then the next-best pick was James. GM John Schneider continued to look at the board differently than most teams, but it wasn’t his best work to kick off the post-Pete Carroll era with Mike Macdonald.”

Mark Maske, Washington Post

Grade: C+.

Comment: “The Seahawks landed the only defensive tackle to come off the board in Round 1 when they took Byron Murphy II at No. 16. That was a solid choice. It was interesting that they did not make a move to add a developmental quarterback, even as Spencer Rattler fell through the draft order.”

Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com





Grade: B+.

Comment: “Scattered draft here from Seattle. Murphy was the finest, most explosive rusher in the class with run-stopping prowess. Haynes is a rocket at guard in an ideal guard frame with length. Barner has the dynamic movement skill and reliable hands to be a better pro than he was in college. Laumea is another masher on the interior. James’ feet are lightning quick, and he plays the ball aggressively on a routine basis.”Matt Verderame, SI.com

Grade: C+.

Comment: “New coach Mike Macdonald gets a defender in the first round who can be mentored by savvy veteran Johnathan Hankins. We’ll see if the Seahawks plan on causing a similar amount of targeted chaos in this iteration of Macdonald’s defense. He has many different pieces now, but Murphy, like Macdonald’s units in Baltimore, can create havoc from multiple positions.”

Ryan Dunleavy, New York Post

Grade: C, 24th overall.

Comment: “The Seahawks traded their second-round pick in October for DT Leonard Williams (re-signed in free agency) and then added more interior pass rush with Murphy. Haynes (more than 3,300 career snaps) brought scouts out to watch a dreadful UConn program.”

Eric Williams, Fox Sports

Grade: B.

Comment: “First-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II is a home-run pick – one of the top defensive players in the draft who should develop into a mainstay on Seattle’s defense for the next decade. But Seattle had just two picks in the top 100 because of twhe Leonard Williams trade, making it tough to secure impact players. Christian Haynes should fight for time along the starting offensive line. Tyrice Knight is a tackling machine and AJ Barner has a chance to earn a role as a blocking tight end. But it appears these late-round picks are more developmental prospects who could take a few years to find roles for Seattle.”

Bleacher Report





Grade: B.

Comment: “The Seattle Seahawks took the second defensive prospect in the draft by selecting Texas’ Byron Murphy II with the 16th overall pick. Murphy was the top-ranked defensive line prospect on the B/R Scouting Department’s final big board and he should be a great pickup for Seattle under new head coach Mike Macdonald.

“Seattle got an incredible value by grabbing Christian Haynes in Round 3. The UConn product was the 55th-ranked prospect on the final B/R big board and is an experienced interior lineman who should start sooner than later.

“General manager John Schneider picked up a few promising players on Day 3. Linebacker Tyrice Knight has the tools and the upside to develop into a future starter, and tight end AJ Barner is an intriguing, traits-based prospect to develop behind Noah Fant.”

Walter Football

Grade: A-.

Comment: “Seattle didn’t end up trading down, but that’s understandable because a very talented player fell to them at No. 16. Byron Murphy was considered the best defensive player in this class by some, so he was a steal. The Seahawks have maintained a pedestrian d-line for far too long, and Murphy will certainly improve that area.

“While the Seahawks eschewed an offensive lineman at No. 16 … they spent three other picks addressing the interior blocking. Two of them, however, were late-round choices, so only Christian Haynes will likely contribute as a rookie.”