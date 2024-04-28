Ten people shot at Florida restaurant; 16-year-old in custody

By Elainie Barraza Orlando Sentinel

A 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center after allegedly shooting 10 people at the Cabana Live restaurant in Sanford, Florida, shortly after midnight on Saturday, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the restaurant located at 4380 Carraway Place to conduct an area patrol due to the venue hosting a large crowd, SCSO said. Upon arrival, deputies heard multiple gunshots originating from the back of the establishment, prompting the dispersal of the crowd.

It was determined that several patrons had sustained gunshot wounds, and a security officer for the business had successfully apprehended the shooter, SCSO said.

SCSO said the incident began as a verbal altercation that escalated, leading to the gunfire. It resulted in a total of 10 victims sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, primarily to their lower extremities.

The 16-year-old, whom the Orlando Sentinel is not naming because he was not charged as an adult, was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in public property, use and display of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.