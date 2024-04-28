Woman injured in Chattaroy house fire dies in hospital

An elderly woman has died after a house fire north of Chattaroy early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials declared her husband dead at the scene. The woman, who was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to the house fire around 3 a.m., finding the two-story residence on North River Estates Drive fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor called 911 after she reported being awakened by her dogs barking and then hearing and seeing the fire.

Investigation to the cause is ongoing, said Jared Harms, deputy chief fire marshal with the district. Initial investigation does not point to anything “suspicious” to indicate arson, Harms said.

Most of the home at 28310 N. River Estates Drive was destroyed. Crews didn’t see any working smoke alarms at the scene.

The home was owned by W.D. Johnson and was built in 1965, according to Spokane County property records.

“The single most important thing you can do to prevent loss of life in a house fire is ensure working smoke alarms,” Harms said.