Letters for April 29, 2024

AARP tax help for all

This year, IRS-certified volunteers, working in AARP Foundation TAX AIDE sites in Spokane County, prepared and successfully filed over 3,000 returns. The sites operate from February through April 15 every year. Washington Trust Bank helps with booking appointments, and they are filled up quite quickly.

This year, in addition to federal returns, many low-income clients (getting federal earned income credit) qualified for Washington State working Family credit. Volunteers prepared and filed the state returns.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages. AARP membership is not required.

Mallur Nandagopal

Spokane

Praise for the Active Living Expo

The Active Living Expo on April 20 was truly an outstanding and superbly organized event. The Spokesman -Review staff was extremely efficient and helpful. The speakers and events were all excellent. The exhibitors were great. This event should not be missed next year.

Doyle Crook

Spokane