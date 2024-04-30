Mariners take series from Braves behind more dominant pitching

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

SEATTLE — Who’s next?

Well, the Mariners still have one more game left in this homestand and the chance to sweep the Atlanta Braves.

But with their 3-2 victory Tuesday night T-Mobile Park, they secured a series win over the Braves.

It was their fifth straight series victory. And their last three series wins came against the World Series champion Texas Rangers, the World Series runner-up Arizona Diamondbacks and the Braves, the popular pick to win the World Series in 2024.

How did they do it?

Quality starting pitching, as always, just enough offense, though three runs feels like a lot for them, and a little luck to hang on to a one-run lead.

Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with a walk and seven strikeouts to improve to 3-4 on the season.

With his outing, Seattle’s starting rotation has allowed 2-or-fewer earned runs in 18 consecutive games dating back to April 10, extending their franchise record.

Seattle provided him just enough run support.

Jorge Polanco hit a two-run homer in the third inning off Atlanta starter Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Moore added an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Castillo struggled in his first three outings of the season, going 0-3 with a 6.89 ERA. In 15 2/3 innings, he allowed 12 earned runs on 25 hits with 18 strikeouts, four walks and two strikeouts. Opponents had a .352/.387/.563 slash line against him. His pitches missed over the middle of the plate, leading to hard contact and so many hits.

With a focus on missing off the plate, particularly with two strikes, and a slight adjustment to his pitch usage, Castillo has returned to the expected form of one of the top pitchers in baseball.

Over his last four starts – all of them quality starts – he’s posted a 3-1 record with a 1.38 ERA. In 26 innings pitched, he’s allowed four earned runs on 16 hits with four walks and 31 strikeouts. Opponents are batting just .173 against him over that stretch.

With Castillo out of the game, the Braves offense finally got some runs – with the help of the Mariners.

Ryne Stanek came on to pitch the eighth. He allowed a soft single to right from Travid d’Arnaud and then threw a wild pitch to advance him to second. Polanco couldn’t make a tough play on Jarred Kelenic’s ground ball up the middle, firing it wide of first base and forcing Ty France to vacate the bag.

Stanek got Ronald Acuña to line out to right field, but Ozzie Albies drove in the Braves first run of the game to cut the lead to 3-1.

Manager Scott Servais went to closer Andres Muñoz to try and stop the rally before it got out of control.

The Mariners intentionally walked Matt Olson to load the bases. With little margin for error, Muñoz made one in the field on Austin Riley’s swinging bunt in front of the mound. Instead of letting catcher Cal Raleigh, who had a better throwing angle, grab the ball, Muñoz picked it up and made an awkward throw over the head of Ty France at first base. It allowed Kelenic to score and moved the runners up a base.

With everything swirling out of control, Muñoz came back to strike out Marcell Ozuna and got Orlando Arcia to hit a soft ground ball to shortstop for the final out of the inning.

Muñoz dealt with no such drama in the ninth, working a 1-2-3 inning to close out the victory.