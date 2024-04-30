Organic walnuts in Spokane possibly contaminated by E. coli, infections linked to stores across western United States

NUTS! If you like a healthy, organic walnut, it may be time to check if the store where you bought it is linked to a possible bacterial infection.

According to the FDA, at least six people in Washington state have been infected with E. coli bacteria after eating bulk organic walnut halves and pieces. At least another half-dozen have been infected in California. No one has died from their infection.

In Spokane, the exposure is mainly linked to a series of Rosauers stores.

Here are all the stores in Spokane that have carried the possibly infected walnuts:

830 E 29th, Rosauers Supermarket

1724 W Francis, Rosauers Supermarket

2610 E 29th, Rosauers Supermarket

10618 E Sprague, Rosauers Supermarket

9414 N Division, Rosauers Supermarket

926 S Monroe, Huckleberry’s Natural Market

7511 N Freya, Market Anacortes

4235 Cheney-Spokane Road, Yokes Fresh Market #19

Pilgrim’s Nutrition at 1316 North 4th Ave. in Coeur d’Alene is also on the list.

If a reader has walnuts purchased from any of these stores, discard them and wash any containers or surfaces they may have touched. E. coli bacteria can cause severe or even life-threatening infections. Symptoms include diarrhea, severe abdominal pain and vomiting. Most people get better in five to seven days, but children under 5 years are at higher risk of severe illness.