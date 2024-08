A 78-year-old Odessa, Washington, man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

John D. Hardt was driving shortly before 5 p.m. on State Route 21 in Odessa when he went off the road and into a ditch, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Hardt, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown.