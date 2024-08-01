Gene and Dean Ween to rock the U.S. Pavilion this weekend

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Ween’s distinct sound is like no other, and they’ll be performing their best at the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park.

Ween was first formed by Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, who are most known by their stage names Gene Ween and Dean Ween, in 1984.

They released multiple cassettes worth of music until 1990, when their debut studio album, “GodWeenSatan: The Oneness,” was released.

Their debut would be the first of 10 albums for Ween (thus far). From 1990 to 2007, the band explored multiple genres such as alt-rock, country, funk, R&B and many more.

A few of the band’s fan favorites include “Ocean Man,” “Voodoo Lady,” “Push Th’ Little Daisies” and “Mutilated Lips.”

In June, Ween announced it would celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Chocolate and Cheese” by releasing a deluxe edition of the record. Ween also released an unreleased track titled “Junkie Boy,” its first new piece of music since 2010.

Tickets for the Sunday show at the U.S. Pavilion are on sale at spokanepavilion.com. Doors for the 7:30 p.m. show open at 5.