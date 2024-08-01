New business lobbying group names Cooley as CEO

The recently formed Spokane Business Association has named Gavin Cooley, a former longtime chief financial officer at Spokane City Hall, as its CEO.

Prior to his position with the city, Cooley served as treasurer and CFO of North Coast Life Insurance, according to a news release.

As CEO of the Spokane Business Association, Cooley will be responsible for implementing the business organization’s initiatives. They include promoting the construction of a new jail, increasing the size of local law enforcement and the relocation of the downtown Spokane Transit Authority Plaza.

Most of the organization’s listed goals center on creating a cleaner and safer downtown.

The new group will not challenge other local business organizations, such as Downtown Spokane Partnership and Greater Spokane Incorporated, but instead will work with the other groups.

The organization’s founder, local developer and businessman Larry Stone, previously has said new group’s efforts could include lobbying for local legislative actions or political candidates.

“The Spokane Business Association will start with a strong and successful leader at its helm,” Stone, the board chair, said in a statement. “Gavin Cooley has an impressive track record of bringing people together and accomplishing great things for our City.”

Board members will remain as unpaid volunteers. But Cooley, their CEO, will earn between $150,000 to $200,000 annually, according to a job posting for the position.

The organization was officially established and became active on July 2, according to the release. Its board of directors were announced a few days earlier.