Price finally revealed for Disney, Warner and Fox sports streaming service Venu

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a shot ahead of Herbert Jones, left, and CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on April 14, 2024, in New Orleans. Venu Sports will include a variety of league programming, including NBA, NFL and MLB.  (Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images North America/TNS)
By Ryan Faughnder and </p><p>Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times

Venu Sports, the new joint streaming venture from Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox Corp., has finally revealed what it will charge subscribers.

$42.99 a month.

The service will have a seven-day free trial, the joint venture said Thursday.

Scheduled to launch in the fall, the offering will give fans access to games from the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and other sports the three partners carry on their linear TV channels.

The aim of the platform, announced in February, is to provide a destination that will appeal to younger sports fans who are bypassing traditional pay-TV subscriptions.

Fox Corp. Chairman Lachlan Murdoch has said the potential customer pool is the 60 million U.S. households not connected to cable or satellite TV.

The trio of traditional media companies have joined forces to compete with deep-pocketed tech companies that are spending heavily to offer live sports on their streaming services.

Netflix recently announced it had acquired the rights to two NFL Christmas games in 2024, and at least one during the next two seasons. Amazon’s Prime Video just landed a significant package of NBA games in the league’s next media rights deal.

Pete Distad is chief executive of Venu Sports. He previously worked at Apple and Hulu.