50 years ago in Expo History: The Dairy Goat Council had beef with our Garbage Goat

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Garbage Goat at Expo ’74 was proving to be controversial – at least among the people at the Washington State Dairy Goat Council.

The chairman of the council had previously written a letter to the editor protesting the use of a goat for garbage disposal reasons. He said it perpetuated the image of the goat as “a poor man’s cow.”

“Wouldn’t a robot figure or something of that nature be more useful?” he asked.

This prompted a reply from another writer who called the council “Killjoy People Supreme” and blamed them for the fact that the Garbage Goat had gone silent.

That letter writer subsequently apologized when he learned that the Garbage Goat was on the fritz for mechanical reasons, not because the Goat Council had complained.

From 100 years ago: Flames engulfed four ranches north and west of Kettle Falls, Washington. Homesteaders had been “forced to abandon their places.”

About 300 firefighters were battling the flames, and they hoped to have the blazes under control soon.

