Dear Kiantha: Person to be cast as president must do more than sparkle on stage

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Dear Friends,

Last week was a big week for you and I, as we watched July 21, 2024, the sitting president drop out of the 2024 presidential race after facing criticism over his age and physical well-being.

While there were many speculations leading up to his announcement, it seemed from the balcony that this decision was the will of his party although the announcement came as a shock to those who were looking forward to his next scene in the longest running show in American history.

Given President Joe Biden’s five-decade career in politics, his supporters found themselves on the edge of their figurative seats awaiting his arrival to center stage for the upcoming season. What they were not expecting was for him to take his final bow.

For some, knowing that there would be no encore, no return to center stage for Joe Biden in the role of principal performer in the most prestigious play written in U.S. history was heartbreaking. Tears were shed, tributes began and fears crept in as to who would be his replacement.

For others, the announcement of Biden’s final act offered hope and an opportunity for this American classic role to be revised, updated and made fresh again. Many people sit eagerly anticipating who will be cast as the lead in this powerful role. For them the actor who is best suited for this role is clear.

As we watch those auditioning arrive from near and far in hopes of being cast in the coveted role, we see individuals with prior experience in the role offering their unique perspective. For some it is a no brainer, of course someone who has played the role would be best suited to play it again.

There are others who come to the audition with no experience offering that inexperience can be a catalyst for innovation.

Finally, some have shown up to the audition with experience as the understudy for the leading role, feeling as if they are the best to step in the role as they have studied and memorized the script in the event they be called to the stage.

There are valid arguments to be made about how the role could or should be cast. After all, the entire world will be watching the show. However, what has been heartbreaking to me has been watching the attempts to discourage, tear down and discredit those who dream of this shot at center stage based on their gender, the color of their skin or their age.

I believe all the great theater directors would agree that while there may be a loose interpretation of what a character in a play could look like, what matters most is what the actor embodies, as the costume or outer layer is nothing more than a thinly veiled prop. The success and effectiveness of this role is in no way tied to the body of the performer but instead it is in the skill and artistry of the performance.

As we collectively watch and lend our opinion to the unfolding of this casting call, might can we consider doing so with our minds open to who will best play the role and not the color, gender or age of the principal actor?

After all, we all have season tickets to the show and our attendance will be required.

Soul to Soul, Kiantha