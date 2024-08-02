Man found dead in burned truck

A man was found dead in a burned truck that was involved in a crash Thursday near Kellogg.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 10:30 p.m. referencing a vehicle fire near County Club and Highwater roads, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Firefighters helped extinguish the flames, which engulfed the truck. A man was found dead inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies determined the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash and that speed was believed to be a factor. The truck was significantly damaged.

An autopsy determined the man was possibly between the ages of 20 and 40 and weighed at least 145 pounds. Items inside the vehicle indicated a connection to either construction or mining work, the post said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone with information about the crash or knows anyone who is missing is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.