Report: Gonzaga’s Anton Watson signing two-way contract with Boston Celtics

Anton Watson hasn’t spent much time in the Northeast corner of the country, but the former Gonzaga forward should be more than familiar with the region by the end of his first professional basketball season.

Watson is reportedly signing a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics, meaning that while the former Gonzaga player and Gonzaga Prep product is expected to suit up for the reigning NBA champions next year, he’ll also spent a lot of time traveling up and down the coast to play for the G League Maine Celtics, located in Portland, Maine.

The Celtics haven’t formally announced Watson’s contract, but the Boston Globe reported Friday morning the team’s 54th overall draft pick was expected to enter the NBA on a two-way deal – not uncommon for players selected in the mid- to late stages of the second round.

Under a two-way contract, Watson is permitted to be active for up to 50 games with the Boston Celtics, but will spend the rest of his rookie season playing with the G League team in Maine. Teams are able to keep three two-way players on their roster, paying them a single salary for their time in both the NBA and G League.

Watson appeared in all five of Boston’s games at summer league and generally impressed during the team’s stay in Las Vegas, demonstrating his defensive versatility and improved outside shooting range.

The former GU standout averaged 11.8 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. Watson, who averaged 24.4 minutes per game, shot 51.1% from the field, made 35% from the 3-point line and knocked down 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Watson posted the best numbers of his career in his final season at Gonzaga, earning All-West Coast Conference first-team honors after starting in all 35 games, averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.