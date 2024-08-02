Tests on Geno Smith’s injuries reveal no significant damage for Seahawks QB

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – While the Seattle Seahawks got good news on initial tests on the knee of quarterback Geno Smith, he remained out of practice Friday to have tests done on his hip, a league source said.

Smith was not at the team’s practice Friday, with the tests on the hip scheduled for the afternoon.

A source confirmed that Smith’s injuries are not considered significant, as first reported by ESPN Friday morning. But the team will know for certain once the test on his hip is completed Friday.

Friday’s practice marked the third straight day that Smith sat out of action due to injuries suffered during a practice on Tuesday.

Coach Mike Macdonald said after Thursday’s practice that Smith was scheduled to have imaging done on his injuries.

As ESPN reported, tests for damage on his knee revealed nothing significant. But the hip imaging was scheduled for later and had not been completed by the time of Friday’s practice.

It was unclear if there would be any on-the-record statement from the team about Smith on Friday as Macdonald was not scheduled to talk to the media.

Smith did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday while dealing with soreness in his hip and knee after being banged around, in the words of head coach Macdonald, during Tuesday’s practice.

“He’s working through a couple things from the other day but (he’s going to) get some imaging tonight and we’ll see,” Macdonald told reporters on Thursday.

ESPN reported Friday morning those tests “did not reveal anything significant” and that a source said “he shouldn’t miss any time.”

It is still the expectation that Smith won’t miss much time. But the team will have a firmer idea of all of Smith’s ailments after the hip imaging on Friday. With Smith again our, backups Sam Howell and P.J. Walker ran the offense.

Howell took all of the snaps with the first-team offense on Thursday with Smith sidelined and did so during the early portion of Friday’s practice, as well.

Macdonald did not specific when Smith was injured on Tuesday. But he was seen late in the practice falling to the ground after a play in which the pocket collapsed around him and he stepped up to make a throw over the middle and he was contacted by some other players.

Smith and the other two QBs wear different jerseys than the rest of the team – the “retro” jerseys the team introduced last season – to indicate that they are off-limits to contact. The contact he got Tuesday was incidental but indicative that things can still happen on the field.

The Seahawks will hold their annual Football Fest at Lumen Field at 1 p.m. Saturday and it’s unclear if Smith will take part after missing three days.

The Seahawks are off Sunday before resuming practices Monday. Seattle plays its first preseason game in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Aug. 10.