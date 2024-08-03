Fires have burned 4.5 million acres this year across U.S.

By Claire Moses New York Times

Devastating wildfires are breaking out across North America on a daily basis, with smoke and ash spreading over large swaths of the continent from Reno, Nevada, to Toronto and New York. Fast-moving blazes have destroyed homes and charred thousands of acres of farms and forests. Some have become deadly.

So far this year, more than 28,000 wildfires have burned more than 4.5 million acres in the United States, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. U.S. fire activity for 2024 is above the average for the past decade, agency data shows, and the resulting destruction has amounted to more than what burned in all of 2023.

With the expected peak of this year’s fire season still at least a month or more away, experts say that fires are burning with a level of intensity rarely seen at this point in the summer.

“Every dimension of this fire season looks increasingly problematic from here on out,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Wildfire seasons have typically begun in June or July and stretched until midfall. But as heat waves and other extreme weather events, worsened by climate change, pummel parts of the United States and Canada, fire seasons no longer seem typical.

“We could see continued fire through September and October, maybe even November,” Swain said. “We have months to go.”

Experts have grown concerned about the sheer number of fires burning in Western states this early in the season. As of Saturday, there were 89 large, active fires according to the NIFC, most of them in the Pacific Northwest and California.

In Canada, which experienced a record-breaking season last year, fires have been less extensive. But activity is picking up: On Thursday alone, nearly three dozen fires broke out across the country.

In early July, a wildfire destroyed much of the town of Jasper in the Canadian Rockies; that fire remained out of control as of Friday. There were nearly 4,000 active fires burning in the rest of the country, totaling nearly 7 million acres, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

This summer’s extreme heat, especially in the western part of the United States, has intensified the wildfire season after some years of relatively milder seasons between 2021 and 2023. California, for example, saw two of its wettest winters over the past few years. “What we’re seeing is this whiplash from wet to dry,” Swain said.

Many areas will likely continue to see high temperatures in the coming months, according to a forecast from NIFC that includes weather agencies in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“More and larger areas are expected to experience above-normal significant fire potential starting in July,” the forecast stated.

The start of this year’s season has been particularly intense, with wildfires quickly spreading throughout parts of Northern California, the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. In southern New Mexico in June, a fire left two people dead and prompted the evacuation of thousands of others. In Oregon, firefighters have been battling the Durkee fire, the state’s largest, for nearly three weeks.

In California, the season ramped up when dozens of fires broke out in June, propelled by wind and high temperatures. The Park fire began in late July when a man pushed a burning car into a gully. In less than two weeks, it has become the fourth-largest fire in the state’s recorded history.

For firefighters and rescuers, it’s impossible to combat all the blazes, especially at the rate at which they are burning. The Park fire alone has more than 6,000 people working to contain it, according to Cal Fire.

Thousands more firefighters are battling other big blazes in California, which have been pushing smoke hundreds of miles and into neighboring states.

“There are some genuine ecosystem benefits to having the fires burn,” said Chris Field, a professor at the Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, “but we haven’t figured out what to do about the smoke exposure.”

Swain said he had noticed how bad the air quality was in Boulder, Colorado, where he lives, even when he was miles away from a large fire. His experience is not unique.

A fire cycle that goes from years of high fire activity to lower activity isn’t entirely unusual, Swain said. But what is notable, he added, is that a warming climate makes the high-activity years more intense.

After a few mild years, “some natural upward kick” would be expected, he said. But, he added, “the climate change piece of this makes this a much bigger kick.”

And those relatively wet recent years have also played a part in fueling wildfire conditions, causing more brush to grow.

“The long-term trend is toward more extreme, longer and more intense fire seasons,” Swain said.

