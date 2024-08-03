Man found dead in flaming truck identified

A man who was found dead in a crashed vehicle engulfed in flames Thursday near Kellogg has been identified as Eric Rodriguez.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Thursday night to a truck on fire near County Club and Highwater roads, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Firefighters helped put out the fire and a man, later identified as Rodriguez, was located dead inside the truck. Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Rodriguez was about 25 years old. It’s unclear why an approximate age was given.