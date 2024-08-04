Andre Lewis scores late to send Spokane Velocity to 3-3 tie at South Georgia Tormenta

From staff reports

STATESBORO, Ga. – Inclement weather that postponed Saturday’s game between the South Georgia Tormenta and Spokane Velocity made way for a barrage of goals Sunday morning.

Andre Lewis made sure the Velocity came home with a needed point in USL League One play, scoring in the 87th minute for a 3-3 tie at Tormenta Stadium.

Spokane’s three goals tied a club record set on May 11.

The Velocity (4-4-3, 15 points) remained in ninth place, but have played four fewer league games than the eighth-place Tormenta (4-7-4, 16), who hold the final playoff spot.

Spokane fell behind early with goals in the 13th and 19th minutes from Aaron Walker and Pedro Fonseca, respectively.

Velocity captain Luis Gil salvaged the half with a goal in added time. Josh Dolling tied the score at 2-all in the 56th minute. Gil and Dolling both scored their team-leading fourth goal in league play.

South Georgia reclaimed the lead in the 60th minute, before Lewis’ late equalizer, which was assisted by Dolling on a grounded cross through the middle of the box.

The Velocity have a short turnaround before their league game at Chattanooga Red Wolves on Wednesday. Spokane won the last meeting 2-1 on July 6.