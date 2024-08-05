50 years ago in Expo history: City begins preparations on what to do with buildings after World’s Fair ends

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was half over, but the ultimate fate of the Washington State Pavilion and Opera House had not been nailed down.

City and state officials had negotiated what the Spokane Chronicle called a “common sense step toward ultimate acquisition by the City of Spokane.”

But state officials and the Spokane City Council had yet to formally approve the plan under which the city would “manage and operate the buildings as a permanent performing arts and convention center.” The price tag was yet to be determined, but the Chronicle estimated it would be at least $5.5 million.

“Unless Expo ’74 makes an amazing profit to turn over to the city, this amount would seem very difficult for the city to raise,” the Chronicle wrote. “But the buildings will be there after Expo and it would be tragic to let them stand empty.”

From 100 years ago: Mr. and Mrs. Sam Bennett opened their front door on Chewelah at 6 a.m. and found a surprise: an 8-pound baby boy, nestled in a Sunkist apple box.

He was wrapped in a woolen blanket and was in good health, said a doctor.

He estimated that the baby was 1 day old.

It was the “first doorstep child ever to come to Chewelah,” a correspondent said.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1926: Harry Houdini stays inside a coffin underwater for an hour and a half before escaping.

1962: Nelson Mandela arrested for incitement and for illegally leaving South Africa.