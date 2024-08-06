Bloomberg gives record $600 million to HBCU medical schools

By Susan Svrluga Washington Post

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced a $600 million gift to four historically Black medical schools Tuesday, a landmark gift that will more than double three of the four schools’ endowments in a strong endorsement of their mission.

The gift includes $175 million each for Howard University College of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and Morehouse School of Medicine. Charles R. Drew University of Medicine & Science will get $75 million.

Those four schools graduate about half the Black doctors in the country, according to Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“It’s a game changer,” said Harry L. Williams, president and chief executive of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which supports historically Black colleges. “It’s a really significant moment when it comes to support historically Black colleges and universities,” one that signals the importance of how they’re impacting communities.

The announcement was the latest in a series of major gifts to HBCUs after many years of financial struggles, offering a dramatic escalation of their potential aspirations and impact. The gifts are the largest donations to date for historically Black colleges or universities, or HBCUs.

Earlier this year, Spelman College announced a record $100 million donation from a trustee and her husband, just days after the United Negro College Fund announced a $100 million gift, the largest unrestricted donation that nonprofit had ever received.

In 2020, Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, announced they were giving $120 million to be divided among Spelman, Morehouse College and UNCF, and author MacKenzie Scott gave more than $800 million to both HBCUs and colleges and universities serving Latino and Native American students. (Scott’s ex-husband Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, owns The Washington Post.)

That same year, Bloomberg Philanthropies gave $100 million to the four historically Black medical schools. In 2021, Bloomberg gave another $6 million to the four historically Black medical schools to support efforts to provide coronavirus vaccines to their local communities.

“We have much more to do to build a country where every person, regardless of race, has equal access to quality health care - and where students from all backgrounds can pursue their dreams,” Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire founder of the Bloomberg business and financial data news company and of Bloomberg Philanthropies, said in a statement.

Addressing health disparities and underrepresentation in the medical field are critical challenges, he said. This donation “will empower new generations of Black doctors to create a healthier and more equitable future for our country,” he said.

His donation follows a $1 billion Bloomberg gift to Johns Hopkins University last month that will make medical school free for most students at the school and increase financial aid for students enrolled in Hopkins’ nursing, public health and other graduate programs.

The $600 million gift will propel medical schools at Howard, in Washington; Meharry, in Nashville; Morehouse, in Atlanta; and Charles R. Drew, in Los Angeles. But it also helps fund a new initiative - $5 million of the funding from Bloomberg will be given to support the creation of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, a new medical school in New Orleans that is a partnership between Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health, a nonprofit academic health-care provider.

There were once 14 historically Black medical schools, said Garnesha Ezediaro, who leads Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative; with the number now reduced to four, the new initiative will help launch a fifth at Xavier. “These issues are decades in the making,” she said, and the grant to Xavier, as well as the funds to the other schools’ endowments, has the potential to create lasting impact.

Ben Vinson III, the president of Howard, said in a written statement that endowment support has been an area of underinvestment for HBCUs, “but today’s gift is an extraordinary vote of confidence in the lasting benefit of such support.”

It’s an investment in the long-term future of the institution, Vinson said, in an interview with The Washington Post. “It’s a very exciting moment.”

Research indicates that health outcomes improve for Black patients when they are treated by a Black primary-care doctor. But Vinson said that while the population is about 13 percent Black, less than 6 percent of practicing physicians are.

“It really comes down to trust,” said James E.K. Hildreth, Meharry’s president. “Health care only works when the provider is trusted,” by the patient. “That was a big deal during the pandemic, when the four Black medical schools were called upon to engage minority communities, because trust was a huge factor in accepting the vaccine.”

Meharry plans to increase enrollment and scholarships, training more doctors and allowing graduates to go into areas of high need such as primary care and pediatrics. The funding will help students financially so they don’t feel compelled to seek out specialty areas with higher salaries because they are saddled with so much student loan debt, Hildreth explained.

“We want to continue our legacy of training primarily primary physicians who choose to serve the underserved,” he said. “That’s been a legacy we’re very proud of,” and the gift will allow them to scale that up.

The donation to the four schools, he said, “will have a generational impact.”