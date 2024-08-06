Charges dropped, but can be refiled, against man accused of hurling slurs and skidding scooter across LGBTQ crosswalk

Charges were dropped last month against a man previously accused of hurling slurs at bystanders and damaging the LGBTQ crosswalk downtown.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ruslan Turko in June, mere hours after the crosswalk on Spokane Falls Boulevard was repainted, on suspicion of malicious mischief. Court documents say he was skidding over the mural on a Lime scooter when he yelled slurs at a man who was walking nearby.

Turko’s charge was dismissed July 31, court documents show, but “without prejudice” – meaning it could be temporary, as prosecutors reserve the right to refile charges at some point.

The crosswalk incident was the latest vandalism of LGBT sites in the Spokane area, including at the same spot.