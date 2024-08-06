Judge settles dispute over who is the real chair of the Grant County GOP

A Grant County judge has sided with the Washington State Republican Party in a 10-month dispute over who is the legitimate leader of the Grant County Republican Central Committee.

The rightful chairman is Andrew Koppen, Superior Court Judge Tyson Hill ruled Friday.

David Hunt, the previous chair who was voted out in April, is ordered to turn over all party property, records and accounts by Friday.

Hunt filed a motion for reconsideration, but the judge denied it Tuesday.

The dispute hinged on the number of legitimate precinct committee officers and whether those who voted to replace Hunt with Koeppen made up a quorum.

Koeppen argued that 16 officers Hunt appointed to fill empty seats shouldn’t count, according to the party’s bylaws.

Hunt pointed to a state statute that would give him that authority.

Hill said in his ruling that while the bylaws could be clearer, state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court have upheld similar bylaws when they are more restrictive than state law.

“While both parties have compelling arguments, the court agrees with Koeppen that the Bylaws are controlling,” Hill wrote. He said common sense supports limiting the right to vote to elected committee officers as a check on the previous chair’s ability to stack the vote in his favor.

Hunt said Tuesday he disagrees that bylaws can limit statutes and “with their funny math.”

Koeppen said he plans to rewrite the bylaws so that they spell out a simpler process for replacing a chair.

He thanked the precinct officers and the community for their patience through the contentious process.

“Without their support this would have been impossible to see through the end,” he said.

The division has more to do with local politics and personalities than conservative ideology.

Koeppen’s faction turned against Hunt after observing what they said was poor leadership and revelations about his background, including a history of drug use and threats of domestic violence.

Hunt said he has been drug free for four years and that he has worked everything out with his wife. He was arrested in 2020 after violating a restraining order. A few months later, his wife asked the court to remove the restraining order. The criminal case is ongoing.

Koeppen attempted to oust Hunt at a meeting last October, but Hunt vigorously disputed the action.

The state party’s chairman, Jim Walsh, encouraged both sides to resolve it through a revote. In the meantime, both sides continued to claim legitimacy, while holding separate events and fundraisers, and operating separate websites and bank accounts.

Paul Hess, the chair of the Washington State Republican Party’s Rules Committee, conducted a special meeting for a revote in April at a pizza restaurant in Ephrata.

Walsh also recommended that only elected officers and no appointed officers participate in the vote.

Hunt and a few of his supporters disrupted the meeting until Ephrata police were called to keep the peace. After Hunt left, the remaining precinct officers unanimously elected Koeppen.

Of the 16 precinct officers who voted, 14 were present in person, one was on the phone and one was on Zoom. Hill wrote in the court ruling that it was later determined that one of them was not elected. So, 15 was enough to reach a quorum and a majority of the 27 elected officers.

The state Republican Party affirmed the decision ahead of the state convention this spring where Koeppen was recognized and Hunt was not.

Koeppen and the executive board are locked out of the party’s old bank account, which Hunt still controls. After subpoenaing the bank records, Koeppen alleged in an amended court complaint that Hunt embezzled at least $23,950 of party funds for personal use. Hunt declined to comment on the accusation.

Tuesday’s primary election could prove to be another referendum on the local party’s leadership.

Hunt supporters have challenged many precinct committee seats, including Koeppen’s, and could regain a majority. Those elected Tuesday will not be seated until early next year, however.

If he is re-elected, Koeppen said he would seek the chairmanship again at the party’s reorganization meeting in January.