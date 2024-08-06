The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
One teen found, other still missing from PNW Helping Hands

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469
One of two teen girls suspected of running away from PNW Helping Hands in Spokane Valley last week was found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristena Van Eycke, 13, and Trinity M. Hoppens-Elmore, 16, left the home near Evergreen Road and Wellesley Avenue on July 28. Van Eycke was found Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. 

Hoppens-Elmore is still missing. She is described as white, about 5 foot 7 inches tall, 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black tights, a black tank top, a gray hoodie and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.