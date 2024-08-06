Spokane gamers hopeful as esports are welcomed to the Olympics

The Olympic summer games are in full swing, and local gamers are hoping to get more recognition for their sport after the International Olympic Committee unanimously voted to bring professional gaming, also known as “esports” to the Olympics.

The competitive events at the Olympic Esports Games may not be what most people consider “video games,” and the series will keep some semblance to physical sports. Previous Olympic-related esports venues included virtual events such as archery, chess, tennis and popular games, such as Fortnite and titles in the NBA2K series.

The decision came June 23 in Paris, where the IOC unanimously voted to endorse the proposal produced by the IOC executive board to create the Olympic Esports Games. The games will run every other year, starting in 2025. The IOC says to expect more details on specific events and selection processes after the Olympic Games in Paris have concluded.

The National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia has partnered with the IOC in a 12-year deal to host the first event in Saudi Arabia in 2025. In Saudi Arabia, 63% of the population is younger than 30 and two-thirds are gaming enthusiasts, with almost half being female, according to the IOC. Gaming is a noteworthy factor in Saudi Arabia’s growing economy as it plans to invest $38 billion in gaming-related industries by 2030, according to the New York Times.

Cal Frantz, an esports organizer in Spokane, says most people don’t realize just how much of a social event esports tournaments can be.

“For instance, just going to a tournament, you meet a lot of new friends,” Frantz said. “… Every single city has some type of local grassroots organization, and the more you travel, the more friends that you make. If you play well in those scenes, then more people know, and you have that name recognition.”

Andrew Dolan, the senior sales manager for the Spokane Public Facilities District, is hopeful the games will broaden the conversation around esports in Spokane.

“We hope with the addition at the Olympics that the esport scene in Spokane will grow, and it will come together and consolidate, and maybe put on some bigger events than has typically happened in the past.”

While there is sometimes stigma around esports and its participants, Frantz said that “a lot of the time they’re just normal people who have found a different avenue to make friends, than most people traditionally do.”

Dolan added: “I think esports has had a bad rap at times. There’s been negativity or a stigma around gamers or people that like to play video games … It’s more about the community playing than it is about the game that they’re playing.”

Frantz is looking forward to the Olympic Esports Games and hopes that the games will be well-planned, saying most organizations that try to rush the execution of esports see poor results.

“It often feels very forced and corporate, so I’m hoping that they try to find the right people to do it.”

The Games will also give an opportunity for esports to reach larger audiences.

“It definitely brings more recognition and desensitizes people to esports,” Frantz says. “It just feels good that the Olympics is now like, ‘Hey, this is a thing that should be rewarded.’ So, it is definitely a step in the right direction.”

Frantz hosts numerous events for the popular Nintendo title “Super Smash Bros.”

“Our weeklies get around 15 people,” Frantz said, “but our big events that I am the organizer of are hosting 130 people so far.”

Frantz is set to host what he calls the largest in-person sports event in Spokane to date Sept. 27-28 at the Spokane Convention Center.

“The one thing about these events is that there’s never any profit to be made,” Frantz said. “It’s about making friends, having a good time and seeing how good of a player that you can be.”