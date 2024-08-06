Spokane Indians blanked by Tri-City in Charlie Condon’s pro debut

From staff reports

PASCO – Charlie Condon might go on to have a successful and illustrious Major League Baseball career.

And he might not have had the results he wanted in his first few plate appearances, but he’ll always remember his first professional appearance came in Pasco.

Three Tri-City pitchers limited the Spokane Indians to four base hits, all singles, and the Indians fell 2-0 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.

Condon, 21, was the Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick, No. 3 overall, in the 2024 MLB draft out of University of Georgia. The 6-foot-6 right-handed hitter won the Golden Spikes Award as the national Division I player of the year and SEC Player of the Year this season.

He played mostly at third base in college but started in left field for Spokane, worked the count to 2-0 in his first at-bat before flying out just short of the track in left to end the first inning. He chased a breaking ball for strike three to end the fourth and swung through a fastball in the sixth. He struck out for the third time with a runner on in the ninth.

The first-place Indians fell to 25-12 in the second half.

Indians starter Victor Juarez threw six strong innings. He allowed two hard-luck runs on five hits, with a walk and eight strikeouts.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth – all with two down. Caleb Ketchup reached on Bryant Betancourt’s catcher interference, then Mac McCroskey singled. Joe Redfield singled just in front of right fielder Jesus Bugarin and Ketchup just beat the throw home.

McCroskey stole second and Betancourt’s throw went into center field, allowing Redfield to jog home and make it 2-0.

Juarez struck out the side in the sixth. In total, he threw 93 pitches, 67 for strikes.

In the eighth, Betancourt singled and Jose Cordova reached on a fielder’s choice on a squib shot. Second baseman McCroskey dropped Skylar Messinger’s short popup trying to make a running basket catch to load the bases.

But CJ Hill and pinch-hitter Jake Snider struck out and Cole Carrigg bounced to first to end the inning.

Dyan Jorge led off the ninth with an infield single which brought up Condon, who fell behind 0-2 then struck out for the third time in the game. Kyle Karros lined to right before Betancourt lined out to end the game.